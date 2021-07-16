Veritable L.P. Sells 44 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $558.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.49 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

