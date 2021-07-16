Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VRUS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 413,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

