Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VRUS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 413,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
About Verus International
