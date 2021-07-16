Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.