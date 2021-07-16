Vetri (VLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vetri has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.67 or 0.00824312 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

