Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.45. Viant Technology shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.