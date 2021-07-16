VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 75,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.