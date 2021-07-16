Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Buys $99,989.10 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10.

NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,961. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

