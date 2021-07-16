Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Buys $99,989.10 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10.
NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,961. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
