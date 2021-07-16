Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €88.58 ($104.21) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €93.38. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

