Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. 348,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,013,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after buying an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.