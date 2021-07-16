Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Acquires 3,893 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $50.85 on Friday, hitting $3,580.35. The stock had a trading volume of 170,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

