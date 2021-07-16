Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 35,271 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the period. Roku makes up about 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.09. The company had a trading volume of 107,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.10. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

