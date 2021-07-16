Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 49,002 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,002 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,650. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.