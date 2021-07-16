Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 49,002 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,002 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $428,121.12. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,217 shares of company stock worth $63,099,551 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.97. 34,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.11. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

