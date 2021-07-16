Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWAA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

