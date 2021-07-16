Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Consonance-HFW Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Consonance-HFW Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHFW remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,405. Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW).

Receive News & Ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.