Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $684,000 in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGOU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $3,039,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $2,998,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000.

OTCMKTS:LEGOU traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,614. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

