Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $890,000 in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

Biotech Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

