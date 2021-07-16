Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEC. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

HEC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 871,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

