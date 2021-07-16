Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 34,136 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,136 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 104,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,694. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

