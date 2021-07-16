Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $450,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APSG opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

