Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

AVAN stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

