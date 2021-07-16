Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.