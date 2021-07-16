Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CHP Merger by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter worth $135,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHPM opened at $9.96 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

