Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $179,000 in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GOAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.