Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TACA. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

