Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.