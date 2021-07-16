Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after purchasing an additional 131,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $97.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.