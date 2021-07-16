VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 78.9% in June

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 4.61.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

