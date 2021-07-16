Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

VLPNY opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

