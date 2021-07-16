VR Advisory Services Ltd Acquires New Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTOCU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,941,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,767,000.

PTOCU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,968. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

