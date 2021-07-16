VR Advisory Services Ltd Takes $2.99 Million Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Zanite Acquisition comprises 1.4% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNTE. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,105. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

