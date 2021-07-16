Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €126.40 ($148.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €67.72 ($79.67) and a twelve month high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.