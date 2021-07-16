WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

