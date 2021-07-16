Walleye Trading LLC Invests $103,000 in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

