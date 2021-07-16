Walleye Trading LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.