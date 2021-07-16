Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of III. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 150,667 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

III stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on III. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

