Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1-year low of $190.74 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

