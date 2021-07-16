Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $304.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $309.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.60.

WSO stock opened at $285.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.12. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $190.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Watsco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

