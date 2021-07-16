WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.96 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $213.13 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00099882 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,756,209,372 coins and its circulating supply is 1,671,573,154 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

