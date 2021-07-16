Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLTSU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,504. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.