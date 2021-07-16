Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,300 Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $7,733,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,889,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,845,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000.

Shares of DTOCU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

