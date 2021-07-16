Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLACU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

