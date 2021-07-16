Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADERU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADERU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 5,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,345. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

