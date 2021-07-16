Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $309,000.

Kairos Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,707. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

