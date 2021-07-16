Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 461,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

