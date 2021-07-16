Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $135.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.53.

ABT stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

