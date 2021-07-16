Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $76.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.78.

Shares of R stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

