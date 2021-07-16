Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Earnings Beat

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.83. 1,713,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,847,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

