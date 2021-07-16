Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. 2,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

