Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 133,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $$52.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

